Feds, Montana Aging Services warn of scam targeting Medicare enrollees

Aging services in Cascade and Missoula counties are urging vigilance for Medicare enrollees around a scam offering free services or equipment in exchange for Medicare numbers, the Daily Montanan reports.

Renee Labrie-Shanks, Director of the Statewide Senior Medicare Patrol Program at Missoula Aging Services says Medicare enrollees themselves are the “frontline defense against fraud.”

“If someone offers free medical equipment and asks for your Medicare number, it’s a red flag. Hang up immediately,” Labrie-Shanks said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said on its website the organization has seen a variety of scams where fraudsters use technology to impersonate official government personnel from the state health department.

The scammers target people by phone, email or social media to try to get money or personal, medical, or financial information, the HHS OIG said.

“Scammers may claim they need information to settle a debt, verify medical claims, or to provide grant money,” officials said. “Once these criminals have your personal information, they will use it to steal money from you or commit fraud.”

There’s one particular scheme involving catheters, or other medical equipment, where someone calls a Medicare enrollee claiming they work for Medicare or are calling on behalf of Medicare and offer free equipment or services, with the goal of getting their Medicaid number.

If you believe you have been the target or victim of a scam in which someone impersonated a federal health worker or a federal official, please report this contact to the HHS OIG Hotline at 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477) or online.

How the DPHHS OIG says Medicare enrollees should protect themselves:



If you receive a call from someone offering you free urinary catheters or other durable medical equipment and services that will be billed to Medicare, hang up immediately.

Be suspicious of anyone who offers you free medical equipment and then requests your Medicare number. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes.

If medical equipment is delivered to you, don’t accept it unless it was ordered by your physician. Refuse the delivery or return it to the sender. Keep a record of the sender’s name and the date you returned the items.

Review any Explanation of Benefits documents you receive. Scan for any supplies you did not order.

Medicare enrollees should be cautious of unsolicited requests for Medicare numbers. No one other than your provider’s office should ever request your Medicare information.

There is no other circumstance when it is appropriate or safe to provide it.

If you suspect Medicare fraud, report it immediately online or call the HHS-OIG Hotline at 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477).

