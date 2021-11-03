Feedback sought on Master Plan to improve Butte's historic Uptown

BUTTE — Butte is close to developing a master plan for its historic Uptown to make improvements to its infrastructure and even its overall appearance so that the intersection of Montana and Galena could possibly have a completely new look.

“Physical improvements to the streets, lighting plans, a public art commission, things that would really lend to a vibrant Uptown,” said Butte’s Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes.

Courtesy, John Emeigh - MTN NEWS The 213-page plan is designed to make the city more pedestrian-friendly and market Uptown’s assets to tourists and developers.

The owners of Headframe Spirits had a vision of taking an old building and turning it into a vibrant business and they see Butte’s Uptown master plan of having that same vision.

“Uptown is a great place to have a business, Butte-Silver Bow is so incredible to work with and it takes a little bit of vision to see past present conditions to think about what the future in some of these buildings might look like,” said Headframe Spirits Co-owner Courtney McKee.

The 213-page plan is designed to make the city more pedestrian-friendly and market Uptown’s assets to tourists and developers.

“Uptown Butte and the assets we have are like no other place in the state, we have amazing architectural and cultural resources,” said Byrnes.

Courtney McKee supports the plan that she sees as looking toward the future and trying to bring more money to Butte.

“I think that would be importing more dollars, I think should be importing more butts in seats at Tech games, more dollars in businesses here in Butte,” said McKee.

The city wants more feedback from the public before the plans get final approval in December. For more info, click here.

