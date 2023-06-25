Fireworks sales kick off in Montana

HELENA - Saturday June 24 marked the first day for 4th of July fireworks sales in Montana.

Bomber Brothers Fireworks have been selling fireworks for over a decade, and co-owner, Bill Fields, always gets excited for the fireworks season to officially open, and running the stands is a family affair.

"This is our 14th year selling fireworks here in Helena. We started out at the Grub Stake, and now the stands actually are our kids in the stands, because now they're old enough to sell the fireworks too," said Fields.

Selling fireworks with friends and family and seeing happy customers every year never gets old for Fields.

"When people come in and get their fireworks, it's, you know, it's not something you buy begrudgingly, you know? I mean, it's a fun thing to do. It doesn't get old selling fireworks to people when they're having fun with it," said Fields.

When lighting fireworks, be aware that lighting off fireworks is restricted in many areas.

Lighting off fireworks on public lands, like BLM and Forest Service Lands is prohibited, and in the City of Helena as well.

"You cannot fire any fireworks inside the city limits," said Brent Colbert, Lewis and Clark County's Undersheriff.

Fireworks are legal on private property in the county, but only for several days around July 4th.

While fireworks are fun, Colbert reminds everyone that they can be dangerous, and to be safe around them.

"Common sense, make sure you're sober when you fire off fireworks and make sure you're in a safe spot and be respectful towards your neighbors and others when you're doing it," said Colbert.