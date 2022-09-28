Fleeing fugitive shot in Great Falls

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton said during a news conference that a fleeing suspect died after being shot by a police officer on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near the 200 block of 16th Avenue South.

Officers with the Montana Violent Crime Task Force were trying to arrest the wanted person who had a no-bond warrant.

Just after 9 a.m., officers made contact with the suspect, the person ran away and had a weapon.

A police officer shot the suspect.

Medical assistance was rendered at the scene, but the suspect died from his injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice will be investigating the incident, which is standard procedure in all such cases.