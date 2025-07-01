Float plane crashes into Harrison Lake

HARRISON — A float plane crashed into Harrison Lake on Monday afternoon with two occupants.

According to a press release from the Madison County Emergency Management/Fire Warden, both occupants escaped the wreckage unharmed and had reached the shore when Emergency Management personnel arrived.

The aircraft had departed the Bozeman airport earlier that morning.

The boat launch and beach are closed until further notice, as per Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

An investigation and recovery operations with the FAA, NTSB, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are ongoing.