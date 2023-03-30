Fly Fishing Film Tour coming to theater in Butte

BUTTE — It may not look like it, but it is spring in Montana.

It's a time when the hearts of young anglers get filled with the passion of fly fishing. And experts say the snow and cold are good for this sport.

“Yes, it’s definitely good, I mean, it delays things, which isn’t a horrible thing, keeps water temperatures down for the moment, brings more water to the river and fish need water, that’s that bottom line,” said Mike Marcum the co-owner of the StoneFly Fly Shop in Butte.

Anglers in Butte can get ready for the season with this year's Fly Fishing Film Tour being shown at the Mother Lode Theatre.

“The Fly Fishing Film Tour is great just because it gets people excited, we love bringing it to Butte because Butte can use all the events it can take,” said Marcum.

Montana’s economy can use all the fishing it can take. Of the estimated 12 million visitors the state gets annually about 1 million come for fishing.

Montana outfitters make more than $370 million yearly and fishing brings over $900 million in estimated revenue annually.

These cold days are a good time to practice your casting.

Some people are feeling optimistic about this fishing season.

“I think it’s great that people get out there and do it and more people should do it. It’s relaxing, it’s challenging, it’s a good time,” said Butte angler Dave Hinch.

Marcum added, “Last year was a fairly good water year, we’re just in a drought right now, so we need some good years like this to continue and we’ll be in good shape for years to come. “

The film is at the Mother Lode Theatre on March 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20.