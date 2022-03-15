Former Stevensville couple chasing Mexican restaurant dream in Butte

BUTTE — It started out as just a food truck, but a Butte couple has moved their dream of owning a restaurant into a building in an Uptown Butte neighborhood.

“We sold our house in Stevensville, bought a truck, and just started going. Had no idea what we were doing, but we kind of got the hang of it pretty fast,” said La Sirena co-owner Zachariah Valenzuela.

Zachariah worked in the computer program field and his wife, Kristina, worked in the medical field, but cooking homemade Mexican food has been a passion for his wife.

“I’ve been all over the world, I’ve tried food everywhere and for me, I’ve never had anything quite like her food, so why don’t we just chase our dream,” said Valenzuela.

After running the La Sirena food truck off Harrison Avenue, the couple bought the former Dairy Queen location at Excelsior and Porphyry. They will serve food made from scratch each day.

“We have Mexican heritage, my wife and her sister are both second generation, so it’s pretty exciting to bring those cultures up here,” said Valenzuela.

To start, they plan to keep this just a small family affair, so they’re only going to have a takeout window in the beginning.

“We’re trying to scale up, we’re on a limited budget, we’re not rich, we’re not anything like that where we have unlimited amounts of money or some investor or anything like that, it’s all self-funded,” he said.

They expect to open La Sirena's brick-and-mortar location by the end of the month.