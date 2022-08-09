Four people die in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS - The Glacier County Sheriff's Office has identified the four people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The crash happened on US Highway 2 near mile marker 215, between Browning and East Glacier, at about 11:08 p.m.

heriff Vernon Billedeaux said on Tuesday that Shawn Patrick Neal of East Glacier, 60 years old, died at the scene; Ti Shalene Stalnaker of East Glacier, 50, was also in the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Madhavan Annamalai, 34, of Redmond, Washington, and Keshav Ramaswamy, 28, of Bellevue, Washington, were in the second vehicle and died in the crash.

There were three other men in the second vehicle; all three were taken to a hospital with "severe" injuries. Their current medical condition has not been disclosed.

Sheriff Billedeaux said that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. No other details have been released at this point, including whether any of the victims were wearing seatbelts.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash, and is expected to release its report soon.