"Freedom Convoy" leaves parting gift to Montana nonprofit

BILLINGS — A large group of truckers known as the "Freedom Convoy" is now out of Montana and headed east to Washington, D.C.

The group arrived in Missoula on Wednesday morning and departed Billings early Thursday morning but not before leaving a parting gift.

The convoy received tons of donations for their journey across the country and couldn’t transport them all.

“They asked that we would donate the rest, the remaining of the supplies, the donations to local charities,” said Jo Kinkade, the supply coordinator for the convoy in Billings.

Those donations in Billings went to Tumbleweed, a nonprofit committed to supporting at-risk youth, young adults, and their families.

“Food insecurity for the youth, young adults, and the families that we work with is their number one need,” said Tumbleweed executive director Georgia Cady.

She called the gesture "super amazing" and noted the donations couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Our pantry was very, very low,” Cady said.

The donation — one of Tumbleweed’s largest ever — will go into food boxes to feed youth in need.

“This was just a total blessing, from a great place,” Cady said.

The convoy is headed to Washington, D.C., protesting COVID-19 mandates and what they say is an infringement on their freedom.

They're scheduled to arrive in a few days.

Dennis Davies is a trucker from Helena who came with the convoy to Billings.

“I just think it’s important, as a veteran, to show up in Washington, D.C. and let them see the people,” Davies said.

Montanans from all over showed up to support the truckers, including Doug Powell from Laurel.

“I was really proud that they’re coming through Montana,” Powell said.