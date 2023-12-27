'Fresh Start' program helping reduce recidivism at Bozeman jail

BOZEMAN — The Fresh Start program is a unique way the Gallatin County Detention Center is reducing recidivism and changing inmate lives.

"So, they created this program to help support those people, and limit the amount of people getting caught up in the system and coming back in," says re-entry coordinator Julia Henry.

She noted the program provides vital resources to inmates leaving the jail to better transition them back into the community.

"What we see a lot of times is if those individuals aren’t connected to housing or they don’t have birth certificates or social security cards or ID's, they can’t get work," Henry says. "So, they can’t pay their fines for court and they’re struggling for housing."

Prior to the program, many people were returning to jail after failing to find jobs or housing to support their re-entry into the community.

"Sometimes having someone to direct you in the right way to get those resources, you’re going to be more successful, you’re going to be happier, you’re going to be in a better place. So, I really do like being able to help them." Henry explains.

Nationally, the recidivism rate is 63%, but in Gallatin County it’s 15%, having decreased from 35% in the past decade.

"I have a lot that reach back out to me and let me know how they’re doing and it’s great to hear those positive stories where you’re like, ‘yes, it’s working'," Henry tells MTN News.

The program was originally piloted temporarily, but after proving to be successful, the detention center made it one of the only full-time re-entry programs in the state.

"It’s really all we need. One person in our corner advocating for us, for us to feel like, ‘Hey, I can do this. I can succeed,’" Henry says.

Ninety-seven percent of inmates return to the community and Henry says it’s important they’re able to do so safely and successfully.