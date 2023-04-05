Friend of man killed in Bozeman officer-involved shooting speaks out

BOZEMAN - Bozeman police were involved in a standoff with a man on Greenmore Court on Monday.

The man was eventually shot by police after allegedly pulling out a gun. His friend spoke out about the person he was.

“I just want to call and just want to call him up and hear him tell me everything's going to be okay," said Trent Rhodes.

According to Rhodes, his friend Michael Rogel, was the man who was shot and killed by police Monday afternoon.

He says he and Rogel have been friends for over a year and worked on music together. Rhodes says Rogel was a good person.

“As far as like who he was as a person, I could call 10 people right now and they would tell you he's just the most genuine person, the nicest guy,” said Rhodes.

According to a press release, Bozeman Police responded to a disturbance on Bungalow Lane in Bozeman involving a male who possessed a shotgun and said people were on their way to kill him.

The man then left the residence in a vehicle to Greenmore Court where the standoff ensued and the man pulled out a firearm. That's when the officers shot and killed him.

Police Chief Jim Veltkamp says the incident is still under investigation.

“Division of Criminal Investigations has been called out to conduct the investigation," said Chief Veltkamp. "At this point, it sounds like it was a result of the officers engaging the male.”

Rhodes says his friend was a paranoid schizophrenic and believes this outburst was due to mental illness.

“The buddy that was with him when it happened told me it was like a light switch,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes says Rogel was the one who called the police.

“One of the things that I know happened was Mike himself, he contacted the police and he told them he was like, 'Hey, someone's after me. They're trying to sacrifice me. I need help,'” said Rhodes.

Rhodes says he believes Rogel was not trying to hurt anyone.

“It wasn't something that like, you know, it wasn't like a malicious thing that he was trying to do," said Rhodes. "He wasn't trying to terrorize the town. He was just trying to protect himself.”

Rhodes says police killed Rogel's dog during the shooting and also claims Rogel's mother was on the phone with dispatch during the standoff relaying details about his mental illness. In the end, Rhodes says he understands the police action.

“When there's, like, fingers and stuff to point at who to blame," said Rhodes. "I mean, it's nobody's fault. Everybody was doing their job, as far as I can tell.”