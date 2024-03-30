FWP: Be 'bear aware' when heading into Montana's backcountry

HELENA — People heading outdoors in Montana need to remember that bears are leaving their winter dens.

The animals are waking up from hibernation and are hungry, prompting Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to remind people not to leave out anything that will attract bears.

State wildlife officials note that anytime bears are not in hibernation — typically between the beginning of March and the end of November — it's important to be "bear aware."

“Being 'bear aware' means that you assume bears can be around, even if you don’t see them,” FWP information Specialist Danielle Oyler said. “You shouldn’t leave anything around your home or campsite that will attract a bear.”

These attractants include garbage, bird feeders and pet food. According to FWP, the most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured food attractants.

Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded and can be found anywhere west of Billings, Oyler said.

“Most bears want to avoid contact with people,” Oyler said. “But the best thing to do to avoid an unpleasant encounter with a bear is to assume bears are around and be prepared.”

This includes carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it. Oyler said to deploy the spray when the bear is about 25 feet away.

“If you feel threatened, stand your ground and use your bear spray,” she said.

Oyler will host a virtual "bear aware" presentation on April 4, 2024, at 6 p.m. Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for login information as well as for information on how to be "bear aware."

Watch an FWP video on how to be "bear aware" below.

FWP offers the following general tips to stay "bear aware":



Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.



Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.



Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.



Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is impaired. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.



Don't approach a bear.

Camping in bear country:



Keep food and anything with a scent out of tents.



Dispose of garbage in bear-resistant containers; otherwise, take it with you and dispose of it properly elsewhere. Do not bury or burn garbage.



Properly store unattended food and anything else with a scent. Food storage options are:

Bear boxes Hard-sided vehicles (car, truck, RV). Avoid leaving attractants in vehicles for extended periods of time (backcountry trips) Certified bear-resistant containers Electric fencing



Fishing in bear country:



Make noise when approaching streams or rivers where visibility is poor and/or rushing water makes it difficult for bears to hear you approaching.



Carry bear spray on you, especially if you are wading or shore fishing.



When possible, clean fish at a designated fish-cleaning station, or at home.



If you live in bear country, place entrails and fish waste into the freezer until the morning of garbage day. Do not leave fish waste outside in garbage cans for multiple days, as bears will be attracted to the smell.



Cut filleted fish carcasses into smaller pieces that can be easily carried away in the current.



Toss all fish waste into deep, fast-moving currents. Do not leave entrails or other fish waste on the bank or in shallow water.



Store fish on ice in a certified bear-proof container. Coolers are not bear proof. If you use a cooler, keep it near you and closely attend it.

Biking and running in bear country:

