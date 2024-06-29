FWP: Drought conditions, warming temperatures could trigger fishing restrictions

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is warning that drought conditions and warming temperatures could trigger fishing restrictions in the coming weeks.

Water above 73º can put significant stress on fish and according to FWP, several waterbodies across the state are nearing that threshold.



Fisheries managers meet weekly to evaluate conditions and weigh several factors, including fish species and their numbers, water temperature, water flow and whether the area is seeing significant pressure from anglers.

FWP has several tools to help protect fish including implementing hoot owl restrictions which close fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight.

FWP says anglers can help protect fish by landing them quickly, limiting handling of the fish and keeping them in the water as much as possible.