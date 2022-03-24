Gallatin County home prices continue to skyrocket

BOZEMAN - The sticker shock continues if you want to buy a house in the Gallatin Valley.

The median price in February for a single-family home was a staggering $896,000, marking a year-to-year increase of almost 49%.

MTN News

Those are high prices for sure, but that's if you can even find a house to buy, with inventory down a little more than 26%. Numbers out from the Gallatin Association of REALTORS show houses spent 37 days on the market on average.

The price for a condo jumped a little more than 85% to $657,500.