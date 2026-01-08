BOZEMAN — Two violent crimes at Gallatin County casinos reported just a week apart are drawing attention to methamphetamine’s growing presence in local investigations.

Authorities say meth was a factor in both a recent stabbing at a Bozeman casino and a separate strangling at a casino in Belgrade.

“Meth is kind of on the way back up again, and fentanyl is starting to decrease,” said Sgt. Colter Metcalf with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Gallatin County law enforcement reports significant shifts in drug trends, with methamphetamine incidents increasing 20% while fentanyl cases decline

Gallatin County sees rise in meth evidence, drop in fentanyl

Data provided by the sheriff’s office shows that from 2024 to 2025, methamphetamine-related items booked into evidence in the Gallatin Valley increased by 20%.

During the same time period, fentanyl-related evidence decreased by 32 percent.

Metcalf said shifts in drug trends are often driven by availability.

“They have a drug of preference, but frequently they will go with whatever the market is saturated with,” he said.

According to the Gallatin County Drug Task Force, that market is largely outside the state. In a statement to MTN News, the task force said, “Every case we’ve investigated shows the meth is sourced from Mexico, often tied to cartel networks.”

Law enforcement says meth is commonly transported into the Gallatin Valley through the mail, courier services, or by individuals traveling to known source cities.

Those routes came into focus over the weekend, when Bozeman and Belgrade police were involved in a high-speed pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Officers eventually arrested a Washington man on 13 charges, seizing more than $3,000 in cash along with multiple drugs, including cocaine, meth and heroin.

“The more the public can tip us off, the more prepared we can be to combat these dangerous drugs,” Metcalf said.

He added that meth addiction can take hold quickly and affects people across all backgrounds.

“I remember very distinctly talking to a very prominent member of the community,” Metcalf said. “He tried methamphetamine one time, and the first thought he had afterward was, ‘Where can I get more of this stuff?’”

Treatment providers say that the pattern is common.

“In my own personal experience with substance abuse and methamphetamine use, once you start, it is really hard to stop,” said Chyrel Garding, an outreach coordinator with Rimrock Addiction and Behavioral Health.

Garding said Rimrock, which has served the Billings area for 50 years, expanded services to Bozeman this year as demand continues to grow.

Dr. Malcolm Horn with Rimrock said access alone is not enough to reduce substance-related crime.

“Such a high percentage of people don’t feel like they have a problem,” Horn said. “That is one of the biggest challenges — how do I get them to get help?”

While alcohol and cannabis remain the most common substances treated at the clinic, meth ranks third, ahead of opioids.

Providers say they have not seen a recent spike in meth users but warn that limited resources can worsen both addiction and crime.

“It’s this vicious cycle of lack of appropriately licensed clinicians, lack of resources, stigma attached to it, and insurance companies that don’t adequately fund the care that a person needs,” Garding said.

More information for resources: https://www.rimrock.org/

You can also email: connect@rimrock.org