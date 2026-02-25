Gov. Gianforte proclaims February 21-28 as FFA week in Montana

HELENA — This marks Future Farmers of America Week, and Gov. Greg Gianforte met with Montana FFA state officers at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News Governor Gianforte with youth members of Montana FFA

The meeting took place during National FFA Week as students from across the state gathered to highlight the impact of agricultural education.

During their visit, the state officers shared updates on FFA membership growth and upcoming events planned for the year.

They also outlined the ways local chapters are preparing students for careers in agriculture, business, science and the skilled trades.

Montana FFA leaders say the organization now includes more than 100 local chapters and thousands of student members statewide.

The governor signed a proclamation recognizing February 21 through 28 as FFA Week in Montana.

Gov. Gianforte says the week highlights the importance of agriculture education in preparing students for leadership, personal growth and career success.