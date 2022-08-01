Gardiner hosts first-ever 'Kids Cooking Camp'

GARDINER - Twenty-six ‘kid’ chefs gathered in Gardiner last week to participate in the Livingston Food Resource Center's Kids Cooking Camp, the first one held in Gardiner.

Executive Director George Peirce noted that this is one of the larger groups that they have seen and are committed to giving them a meaningful and fun cooking experience.

“You know this flood has been, it’s a really hard thing with this community, but neighbors have been helping neighbors and we’re just trying to do our part,” Peirce said.

The cooking camp is free of charge and utilizes some Montana grown and made food, like the peanut butter and jelly for the ‘PB&J Roll Ups’.

One camper, Tilly, especially enjoyed the hummus recipe that they learned. When I asked her what she was most looking forward to — she said anything and everything.

On the first day, the campers learned about the food groups and made those PB&J Roll Ups. Throughout the week, more skills were taught, culminating with a pizza day on Friday.

“These kids were stuck in their homes all day so we decided to host the kids' cooking camp for them,” Pierce said.