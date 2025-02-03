Gas prices again jump nearly 7¢ a gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again jumped over the last week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 6.8¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $2.98 per gallon as of Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Gas prices are now 22.1¢ higher in Montana than a month ago and 10.4¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.04 per gallon, which is 1.4¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.83 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon.