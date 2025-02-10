Gas prices again rise 1.6¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again risen over the last week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 1.6¢ per gallon in the last week and are averaging $2.99 per gallon as of Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

Gas prices are now 22.7¢ higher in Montana than a month ago and 3.4¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.09 per gallon, which is 2.2¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.59 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.