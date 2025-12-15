Gas prices drop 10.1¢ per gallon in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dropped 10.1¢ over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.85 as of Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

Gas prices in Montana are 13.9¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.3¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price fell 4.5¢ over the past week and stands at $2.85 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 22.0¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 12.6¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.60 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.19.