Gas prices drop in Montana as more travel expected during holidays

LOCKWOOD - Gas prices in much of Montan have dipped back below $3 a gallon for the first time since March.

According to AAA, gas prices in Montana have dropped 74¢ over just the last month, which is great for the families expected to travel this holiday season.

It was a cold Monday to be standing at a gas pump, but with Christmas just around the corner, folks like Patrick Allen had places to be.

“I stopped by to get some gas to drive on home to Texas to see my family for Christmas,” said Allen at Flying J’s Town Pump in Lockwood.

The senior airman had a 22-hour drive from Montana to Texas, so the prices at the pump were a welcome surprise.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Patrick Allen fills up at a gas station in Lockwood.

“It helps so much, I mean especially with the current prices of everything going up, seeing the gas prices go down really helped a ton,” Allen said.

There are several reasons why gas prices have dropped nationwide.

“There’s been some economic fears in some countries, especially in China and that’s pushed oil prices down,” said AAA spokesperson Julian Parades.

Parades said that U.S. gas demand is lower than last year, and refineries are in full production.

“There’s an oversupply in the market right now that’s really pushed gas prices a lot cheaper for the last two months,” Parades said.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for motorists as nearly 113 million people across the country are expected to travel this holiday season.

“That’s about an increase of 3.3% over last year, and it’s going to be the busiest since the pandemic started,” said Parades.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Daniel Bassolino

MSU Bozeman student Daniel Bassolino said he is happy to be going home to Denver when gas prices are falling.

“This is like the perfect time for it,” said Bassolino.

AAA said that gas prices should stay relatively cheap in the foreseeable future, which is music to Bassolino’s ears.

“It’s definitely encouraged some road trips I’d say, just more recreation,” Bassolino said.