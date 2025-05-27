Gas prices holding steady in Montana

Watch Now
GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana are $3.20 per gallon.
MISSOULA — Gas prices are holding steady in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana are unchanged.

The statewide average was at $3.20 per gallon as of Tuesday, May 17, 2025.

Gas prices are 6.8¢ higher than a month ago, but are 22.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price also hasn't changed over the last week, and is at $3.13 per gallon, which is 3.1¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was $2.84 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon.

