Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Gas prices holding steady in the Treasure State

Gas prices in Montana are now 11¢ per gallon lower than a month ago.
Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted

MISSOULA — Gas prices have remained unchanged over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.75 as of Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Gas prices in Montana are 11¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gas fell .8¢ over the past week and stands at $2.73 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 17¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 28.9¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.52 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader