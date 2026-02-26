Planet Fitness to locate national headquarters at Butte location

BUTTE — A grand opening was held this afternoon for a new Planet Fitness gym in Butte, where they also plan to locate the company’s national headquarters.

The ribbon was cut during the ceremony at the Butte location in the newly built Corner Stone Plaza off Harrison Avenue. Leon Franchise Group CEO Dave Leon said he is putting the company’s national headquarters in the Butte location, which will hire eight people in management.

He said the positive response to this new gym and the local work ethic of Butte factored into that decision.

“What I can say about the people of Butte is they take pride in their community, they take pride in everything they do, so we decided after we saw that we’re going to take pride in Butte ourselves, we’re going to put our headquarters here,” Planet Fitness CEO Dave Leon said.

The plaza is also expected to have a Chick-fil-A, Five Guys Burgers, Jersey Mike’s, and a PetSmart opening there over the next few months.