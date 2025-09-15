Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Gas prices remain unchanged in Montana

Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA - Gas prices have held steady over the last week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas remains at $3.23 as of Monday, September 15, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 1.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.1¢ lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 3.6¢ over the past week to $3.12 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 1.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.8¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.88 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.11.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader