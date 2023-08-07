Generous donation provides van to Southwest Montana Veterans' Home

BUTTE - The Southwest Montana Veterans' Home was gifted a new vehicle so that veterans living there can go on field trips or anywhere else they need to go.

“I just couldn’t believe. So you’re talking about a very, very large purchase for our veterans, no cost to us, we just got to maintain it, so the generosity for it was just amazing,” said Veterans’ Home administrator Chris Cotton.

The Veterans' Home Foundation bought a 2013 F350 Econoline van from the Butte chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) for just over $17,000 and donated it to the Butte facility. Staff will use it to take veterans on trips to the country, theater, and other events.

“I don’t like the term rest home because we’re not resting. We want people to live a full life while they’re here to the best of their capability,” said Cotton.

The DAV was happy to sell the van that only has about 90,000 miles on it.

“I think it is absolutely wonderful. I think this is the biggest win-win I’ve ever been a part of because it’s good for the veterans that are here and it’s good for the D.A.V.,” said Eileen Greb of the DAV

Veterans’ Home Foundation member Dave Williamson added, “Our mission as a foundation is to make life easier for the veteran population here at the nursing home; this will go a long way in helping out the home.”

Veterans’ home officials say donating to the home is a way of saying thank you to the veterans they serve.

“Some of these guys have given up legs, they’ve given up mental health, they’ve given up all kind of things for us so we can do our daily lives, so for us to give a small piece of an opportunity to continue to live their lives to the best of their ability,” said Cotton.