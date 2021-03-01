GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a child. It happened on Feb. 17, and police are still investigating the death as "suspicious" at this point.

The GFPD said on Monday that investigators are still waiting on results from the autopsy to determine if criminal charges will be filed in connection with the child’s death.

As of Monday, there have been no arrests made directly in connection with the child's death.

