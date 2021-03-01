Menu

Great Falls PD continuing to investigate the death of a child

MTN News
Great Falls Police Department patrol vehicle
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:21:17-05

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a child. It happened on Feb. 17, and police are still investigating the death as "suspicious" at this point.

The GFPD said on Monday that investigators are still waiting on results from the autopsy to determine if criminal charges will be filed in connection with the child’s death.

As of Monday, there have been no arrests made directly in connection with the child's death.

We will update you when we get any new information.

