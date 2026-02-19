Girls wrestling is the fastest-growing varsity sport in Montana

HELENA — As of the 2024-25 season, 85 girls high school wrestling programs from across the Treasure State are up and running as a sanctioned varsity sport.

The momentum surrounding the sport for young ladies in the high school ranks continues to grow and rise to new heights like a phoenix.

"We've seen significant growth each year in the girls wrestling program," stated Montana High School Association Associate Director Scott Wilson.

There are now 45 states across the country that have sanctioned high school wrestling as a varsity sport for girls.

The 2021-22 season was the first official girls wrestling season in the state of Montana and since then, the sport has simply taken off in the Treasure State.

"The first couple of years we saw the numbers basically double each one of those years--and now we're just on a constant increase," stated Wilson, who has been a member of the MHSA staff for the past eight years.

MHSA Executive Director Brian Michelotti has also been quite impressed by the rise in girls competing on the mats throughout the state.

"It's really unbelievable to see what has happened in the sport." Michelotti, who went on to add, "When they show up, and are a part of our major state wrestling tourney down in Billings, the high-quality wrestling and passion and desire that we are able to see through our girls that now have that opportunity in our women's sports is just phenomenal."

The impact surrounding the phenomenal growth of girls wrestling throughout the state has been felt on the local level here in Helena in a very big way.

East Helena head wrestling coach Tim Baird said, "The girls, they have bought in, they find it fun, there is good camaraderie with the girls and the growth, you know."

He went on to add, "Between the three schools here in town, we have some really good wrestlers."

One of those wrestlers is East Helena sophomore Marlee Fox. The energetic student-athlete, who competes in the 105-pound weight class, is really taken aback when she thinks about how far the sport has come in a very short time.

"It's kinda hard to believe, especially on the girls side, there are new tournaments now because of how many girls there are, so it's pretty cool," said Fox.

Out of more than 33,000 student-athletes involved in high school athletics in Montana, 1500 are engaged in wrestling. The MHSA has hopes of increasing the number of girls on the mats in the years ahead.

Wilson echoed, "The ultimate goal is to try to get the same number of participants that we have in our boys program."

The MHSA also has a plan in place to help attain that goal for girls wrestling in the not-too-distant future.

"We've just tried to take the opportunities and increase those." Wilson also added, "We are going to place the top 8 girls at the state wrestling tournament, in the boys division we only place the Top 6, and so things like that have also helped increase, you know, the ultimate goal for us is to get three classifications in girls, which matches the boys."

