Glacier Symphony & Chorale making performances safe from COVID-19

KALISPELL — The Glacier Symphony and Chorale is making some changes to their performances to keep their musicians and audience members safe from COVID-19.

The symphony typically performs in the Flathead High School auditorium that seats 700.

However, this year coronavirus has forced the symphony to be creative with their rehearsals and performances.

Artistic director and conductor John Zoltek says that when the pandemic hit, their entire musical season was already planned.

He said they had to quickly pivot to continue with the season in a safe way -- including limiting the number of musicians to 30.

"We're usually about 60 or 70 musicians on stage. So, essentially, we're going to be less than half," Zoltek explained. "People will be spread out quite substantially all over the stage."

Once on stage, he said instead of sharing music stands musicians with have their own.

"And they'll be separated. So, that's going to kinda create a unique sound. It'll also allow for some interesting clarity with the music and you can really kinda hear the individual voices," said Zoltek.

He added the chorale will rehearse in three separate small groups before coming together before the performance.

Additionally, all chorale members and musicians -- aside from woodwinds -- are required to wear masks while they perform.

"Special masks that allow for more room in the actual masks so that breathing is easier," Zoltek said. "They're using masks that are actually designed for choruses and singers."

He says the audience is limited to 150 and that everyone must sit in the groups they came in and they will be socially distanced.

Zoltek added that a recording of the performance will be available for purchase a week or so after the live event.

Additional information on how to purchase tickets can be found on the Glacier Symphony and Chorale's website.

