Glacier takes advantage of Butte High turnovers to win on the road

BUTTE - Butte High’s first home game started out with early turnovers that put the Bulldogs in the hole against the Glacier Wolfpack.

Glacier running back Jake Rendina took advantage of the first turnover with a Wildcat touchdown, one of many for him in the game.

On the Bulldog’s next possession, the ball came loose on a running play and Glacier’s Tyler Hausmann recovered. Rendina would bull his way for another touchdown.

Glacier Linebacker AJ Wood grabbed the interception for Butte’s third turnover in the first quarter. Wolfpack Quarterback JT Allen rolls out and hits Jake Turner for the TD.

Butte High’s Jake Olson helped the Bulldogs get downfield, but the Bulldogs would have to settle for a field goal.

But the Wolfpack, led by the downhill running of Rendina, kept their offense going in high gear and the Bulldogs couldn’t catch up.