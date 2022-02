GLENDIVE - The Glendive Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kayssen Hall was last seen wearing dark pants and a grey multi-colored top, according to a police department post on Facebook.

He is described as 5'8" tall, 115 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Family members have said he was last seen on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendive Police Department at 406-377-2364.