Glowing traditions: Lighting the "M" sparks MSU Homecoming week

BOZEMAN - MSU Homecoming week celebration is in full swing with events happening all around town, including the annual Lighting of the "M" ceremony.

The signature event at Story Mill Park ran from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, where student leaders placed LED lights around the perimeter of the College "M" on the Bridger Range.

The official lighting took place at 8 p.m., hosted by the Office of Student Engagement and ASMSU with music, popcorn and beverages for attendees.

This year's Homecoming theme, "Montana Mixtape, Bobcats on the Beat," celebrates the week-long festivities that will culminate on Saturday, Sept. 27, with a football game against Eastern Washington University and a volleyball game against Portland State University.

MSU and the MSU Alumni Foundation are hosting events throughout the week for students, community members, alumni and fans on campus and across Bozeman to show their Bobcat spirit.

Click here to view a full schedule of events.