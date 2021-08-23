Gov. Gianforte encourages students to look at careers in trades industries

BILLINGS — Gov. Greg Giantforte was among those who recently discussed a new program to help students get into the trades and construction.

The Build Montana program helps students learn about getting jobs in the construction, equipment and contracting industries.

One of the workers said the program, started in January, said it gives a real-life experience about machines, equipment operation and the construction industry. The idea is to train and teach students for jobs in those industries.

Gov. Greg Gianforte at MontanaFair on Friday. KTVQ photo

"Build Montana is a tremendous program to expose younger children, to the construction trades," said Gov. Gianforte. "These are great jobs, and we have a workforce shortage, so it's about inspiring them, so they can have better futures."

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen at MontanaFair on Friday. KTVQ photo

"40% of our students graduate high school and go on to college," said Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. "What about the 60%? Let's invest in their future. Let's invest in Montana's future."

The Montana Contractors Association has more information on its Build Montana website.