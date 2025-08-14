BILLINGS — The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation honored 51 veterans, including four in Yellowstone County.

The four veterans received recognition for their military service and continued service in their hometowns:



First Sergeant Mike McManus, U.S. Air Force, 1987-2007

Sergeant Donald Jones, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam

Specialist Mike Foos, U.S. Army, 1987-1991

Specialist Clifford Holmes, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and his wife, Susan, honored four of the veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6774 in the Billings Heights on Wednesday.

“Veterans are absolutely in the central part of the fabric of our communities,” Gianforte said.

Watch Gov. Gianforte's veteran commendation:

Gov. Gianforte honors veterans who continue serving as civilians

Fifty-one have been honored for 2024, with a total over the years of more than 170.

“When I served in Congress, I was proud to start this tradition of recognizing outstanding Montana veterans,” Gianforte said. “As governor, I've been thrilled to continue it because we owe our veterans an eternal debt of gratitude."

Gianforte does not hold a big ceremony but instead honors the veterans in their communities where they live.

“This is one of the greatest honors that I have, to say thank you to our veterans,” Gianforte said. “The freedoms we enjoy every day are ours because of the sacrifice of these veterans and our communities are more vibrant because these veterans continue to serve.”

The families are a big part of the commitment for the veterans who serve.

“I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife for her unwavering support through the years, the occasional kick in the butt, and to my parents,” said McManus.

“I've got to thank my family,” said Jones. “They've supported me a long time. But I can't take credit for all this. The people I work with at the Legion here are fantastic.”

“I want to thank my family,” said Fuss. “And ditto on everything Mike said. “Thank you.”

“I'd like to thank all the family members, friends of the community for my support and everything,” said Holmes. “It's been a great pleasure to serve this community.”

“It's amazing the heart of service that our veterans have,” said Gianforte.

“Father, we come to you in the name of Jesus and give thanks for these men, give thanks for their friends who have supported them, for their wives who also go that extra mile,” the Chaplain for VFW Post 6774 said in a prayer.

Citizens can nominate a veteran from Sept. 2 to Oct. 20.