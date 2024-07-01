Gov. Gianforte seeks federal aid in wake of St. Mary siphon failure

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte has requested federal aid to speed up the repair of the St. Mary siphon in Babb.

The siphon, which diverts water from the St. Mary River to the Milk River, suffered a catastrophic failure in June.



Water from the St. Mary River can’t reach the Milk River Project without the siphon which is critical in providing water to farms and communities across the Hi-lLne.

Gov. Gianforte sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and the commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation asking for "swift and immediate" action and assistance to address the disaster.

The governor also noted that the Montana legislature previously authorized $32 million in financial assistance to replace the siphons.