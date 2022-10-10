Grant to help create wellness center for Fort Belknap community

FORT BELKNAP - The Gros Ventre and Assiniboine Tribes near Fort Belknap are preparing to open a new health center — one that officials say is long overdue.

“We really need this. We needed it, you know, 30 years ago, you know, we're going to get it, though," observed Fort Belknap Councilman Warren Morin.

The Tribes have secured a grant of $10 million that will go towards building a new health and wellness center.

Tribal members hope that the center will transcend the community into a higher quality of life, something this community has been waiting for.

“Still thank the power of prayer, the prayers. Everyone out there will get it," Morin said.

MTN News Fort Belknap Councilman Warren Morin

It’s a community trying to better itself.

“Right here is the medical wing I was telling you about," Island Mountain Development Group project manager Bum Stiffarm said while showing a rendering of the project. "We're going to have a lot of behavioral health services, telehealth, medicine.”

The new center will be called the Anaakyaaniiin Wellness Center and will provide services for healthcare as well as departments for community access and education.

“They really made this wait worthwhile, because like I was saying, it took nine months to get this thing funded," Stiffarm said. "We had to jump through so many hoops.”

Morin reflected on growing up in the community and how he and others want to make changes and additions that will be an improvement to the well-being of the Reservation.

“Well, I think it will be just a huge improvement on their life as a whole. Like I said before, it's a dessert of dreams here. We want to change that.”

MTN News Island Mountain Development Group project manager Bum Stiffarm

With a Reservation that is miles from cities in both directions, Morin says it’s normal for children and families to not keep up to date with proper healthcare both mentally and physically.

“I just think these kids need a new chance. I don't think people understand how important health is, especially natives, because, you know, a lot of these kids aren't able to dream,” Morin said. “I was one of them. You know, I was watching our sun go down by the bear paws every evening, wondering what's on the other side, you know?”

The wellness center is a bright light at the end of the tunnel for the community.

“You know, everybody wants to know that we've come a long way," Stiffarm told MTN News. "So we're pretty happy about that, but more happy about anything we can bring back to the people of Fort Belknap.”

“And it's a good thing. It's a good model. And I hope that what we're doing here, someone else could see that, take it and do it for their people," Morrin concluded.

The following is a news release from Island Mountain Development Group: