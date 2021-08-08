Great Falls man is cleaning up with new pooper-scooper business

GREAT FALLS — Darren Smith of Great Falls isn’t wasting his time when it comes his new business venture - in fact, he may have the scoop on an innovative idea - cleaning up dog waste in yards.

“A gentleman up in New York has been pooper-scooping for 20 years. Missoula has two or three,” said Smith, a former construction worker. “We saw one even in Salt Lake so I said, you know, that’s something Great Falls doesn’t have, let’s give it a shot.”

Some may call starting a new company a crap shoot, but for Darren it’s serious. He’s in the process of getting licensed and insured. He’s also developing his advertising strategy.

“I’ve gotten great responses by everybody I’ve made contact with,” said Smith. “They think it’s a great idea. And so far lawn care companies are really excited that I’m here.”

Right now, he charges $20 dollars per yard, no matter the yard size or how many dogs. Most jobs are once every two weeks.

Darren’s MT Dog business has been in operation for about a month - and he’s not turning up his nose at the prospect of a long winter followed by a messy spring.

Two satisfied customers

“I think it’s going to show kind of proof of, 'Let’s see what this guy can come in and do with leaves and even melted snow,'” said Smith. “I mean, it’s going to be sloppy but I kind of look forward to the challenge of it.”

For those not willing to hand over their dog-doody duties to Darren just yet, he offers some advice: “Stay on top of it,” said Smith. “No one likes getting out there and picking up poop but it’s got to get done.”

A dirty job, but’s someone’s got to do it. And in Darren's case, why not get paid for it?

So far Darren has about 15 clients and more will likely come on board. He’s even talking about expanding the concept to Billings with the help of a friend.

If all goes well, Darren Smith might become "number one" in the "number two" business.