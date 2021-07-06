Great Falls Police Department issues alert for a missing child

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department has issued an alert for a missing child, 11-year old Mardella Reis.

She was last seen at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, in the 500 block of 10th Street South, just before she ran off after a disagreement with a parent.

Mardella has autism and ADHD, which contribute to some behavioral issues. Officers have been searching the places Mardella visits most often and are concerned for her safety.

If you believe you see Mardella, the GFPD asks that you do not approach her, just keep your eyes on her and call 911 immediately.

Mardella is described as tall and thin, standing at 4'11" tall and weighing 80 pounds. She has medium brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve pink and blue tie-dye t-shirt. She is not wearing shoes.

The GFPD asks that if you are home in the area of the 500 block of 10th Street South, please thoroughly check your property by looking in outbuildings, garages, unsecured vehicles, and alleys.