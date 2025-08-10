Great Falls working to tackle housing shortage

GREAT FALLS — Housing remains one of the biggest needs in Great Falls, with a growing shortage driving up rent, limiting options, and slowing economic growth.

City leaders and developers recently came together to share what’s in the pipeline and what’s coming soon.

Great Falls needs 650 new housing units every year to keep up with demand, but so far in 2025, not a single one has been added. After opening later this year, the Baatz Block Apartments will add 25 new units.

We’re significantly behind those production numbers. We haven’t seen a lot of big construction projects move forward this year, but there’s a lot happening behind the scenes," Great Falls Development Alliance Vice President of Business Development Jake Clark said.

According to Clark, there are 19 projects currently in predevelopment. City leaders and developers gathered this week at the Great Falls Association of Realtors to talk about the housing shortage and share updates on several major projects in development.

One of the biggest upcoming developments is the Bayview Project, a 92-unit housing project along the Missouri River, directly across from Broadwater Bay. It will include a mix of townhomes and apartment buildings.

Also in progress is Meadowview Village, a 163-unit single-family housing development planned for 26 acres at the east end of Central Avenue and 46th Street. Expected to break ground next spring, the goal is to provide affordable housing to first time homebuyers.

The project is being developed by Upslope Group, and co-founder Keith Miller says the goal is to provide affordable housing to first-time homebuyers.

“Great Falls has seen a very significant increase in median home prices from 199K to 350K at this point," Miller said. "Obviously, that's led to a lot of people no longer being able to afford a home. And so our goal is to provide a step up for people who are either renting or looking to gain their first homeownership experience.”

Another mixed-use development was announced during the meeting — just east of Wal-Mart on 10th Avenue South. Trinity Real Estate Advisors has recently closed on the property, and the project will include both housing and commercial space, though the number of residential units is still being worked out. Clark says, "We’re hoping to get as many units there as the city will allow.”

City leaders are also working on potential redevelopment sites that could benefit from EPA funding. The goal is to turn underused or vacant properties into new housing or mixed-use developments that could help revitalize neighborhoods. The city has partnered with design and planning firm Cushing Terrell to develop early-stage designs and renderings, which will be used to attract developers and help move projects forward.

"We’re looking for property owners who are ready to sell or develop. We want to focus on sites that can spark growth in entire areas of town," Clark explained.

While the meeting focused on what’s ahead, realtors say the need is still urgent, especially with aging housing stock and rising prices.

Sharon Virgin, a broker with Dustin Young and Company and board member with the Great Falls Association of Realtors says, "We have an older inventory of housing, so where are we going to go? What are we going to do in our next generation of Great Falls and the homeownership business? It’s a big need for everybody.”

From the riverfront to the city’s east end, leaders say more housing is on the way.