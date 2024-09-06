Grizzly bear euthanized near Butte following multiple conflicts

BUTTE — State wildlife officials say an adult male grizzly was euthanized last week after multiple conflicts with chicken coops, garbage, and other attractants near homes north of Butte in August.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the bear was trapped and killed on Wednesday, August 28.

According to an FWP news release, the conflicts began in the Elk Park area in early August when the three-year-old grizzly found chicken feed and broke into a chicken coop.

The bear was at first deterred by electric fencing that residents installed after the initial conflict but remained in the area looking for other attractants near homes.

The release said FWP worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to capture and relocate the bear away from the area.

The bear reportedly showed up again a few weeks later in the Elliston area. The release said FWP worked with nearby residents to secure attractants, but the bear stayed in the area, "spending time near people, homes, and small livestock."

FWP said the bear was exhibiting "bold behavior that indicates it was conditioned to unnatural food sources," which the agency said is a hard habit to break and causes human safety concerns.

The release said after USFWS authorized the removal of the bear, it was captured and euthanized. According to the release, USFWS has the final say over management actions regarding grizzly bears, which remain protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The FWP release included the following information:

People can help reduce the risk of bear conflicts by using electric fencing around small livestock. Pet and livestock food, garbage, barbecue grills, and bird feeders can also all be attractants and should be secured to help prevent bear conflicts. FWP and USFWS specialists work to help landowners and communities avoid bear conflicts. If you see a bear or sign near your residence that may result in a conflict, call your local bear specialist at the contact number found on FWP’s website: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/contact.

FWP encourages the public to visit its Bear Aware webpage for more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country.