Havre residents react to missing Arizona teen found safe

HAVRE - The Havre Police Department reported on Thursday that Alicia Navarro came into the police station at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

She told police that she had been reported missing and wanted to "clear her status."

The agency said that Alicia appeared to be fine and in good health.

When interacting with police, Alicia appeared to be in bright spirits, the same happy and healthy girl who mysteriously vanished from Glendale in 2019.

She was reportedly apologetic for what she put her mother through, and the pair were virtually reunited.

The HPD said in a news release: "We are so glad for Alicia and her family so that they can be reunited and the family can no longer have the anguish of not knowing where their child is or whether or not she is ok."

At this point, no information about her disappearance has been released, including how long she has been in Montana, and whether she is or was accompanied by anyone.

We talked with some Havre residents, who expressed relief that Alicia was safe — and also curiousity about how the situation came about.

“Where she'd been. And how did she get by? This whole time, I can't even imagine it," hairdresser Emily Bouge told MTN News. "Especially as a parent, you know. How do you even…you worry that whole time they're gone?”

For MSU-Northern student Jonathan Michaelson, the news makes much more sense given recent events at his apartment building, where armed men stormed a neighbor’s unit.

“They went in with arms and body armor. Like they went in really aggressively, apparently. So all I knew, (an officer) eventually came up while I was talking to my neighbors. One of the guys that was supposedly undercover told me he was up here from Arizona," Michaelson said. "All he really wanted to know was how well I knew my neighbor, the interactions I had, whether or not there was a girl that had been living there. He told me late teens, like Latina, or something.”

Whether Alicia had been living just next door to Jonathan remains to be seen, as police will not disclose her current or former location.

The Glendale Police Department has assumed the lead in the investigation.