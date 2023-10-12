Hearing on lawsuit over Montana TikTok ban being heard in Missoula

MISSOULA — The first hearing for a lawsuit concerning TikTok in Montana is scheduled for Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed against the state's ban on the popular app.

A new state law bans TikTok from operating in Montana, with lawmakers arguing it protects Montanans' data from China.

The ban is supposed to take effect on January 1, 2024.

But TikTok and Montana-based content creators who use the app filed a lawsuit saying the law is an overreach and restricts interstate commerce.

Thursday's hearing is set for federal court in Missoula.