Helena Food Share brings cheer to those facing food insecurity

HELENA — Helena Food Share is helping to bring some cheer to those facing food insecurity.

Statistics show that 1-in-7 Helena residents face food insecurity, according to Helena Food Share. That is why they are fundraising money to give away 2,500-holiday meals to those in need this year.

“Like last year, we're doing a virtual Turkey challenge we're taking the work out of it for the donor,” said Bryce Day, Executive Director of Helena Food Share.

Day says this year the organization is hoping to raise enough money to give away 2,500-holiday meals for those in need.

“If you donate $25 it will put a holiday meal on someone's table now or throughout the holidays, even into the next year so it's not just the holiday meat, but the sides that go with that that people are helping support,” said Day.

Day also says that this annual fundraiser helps those facing food insecurity. The organization serves 1,200 families each month for general food assistance and expects to provide meals to 1,300 more families for the holidays.

“If you're experiencing food insecurity, just knowing that like anybody else, you have what it takes to help your family have a holiday meal invite your neighbors, invite your relatives or friends for a holiday meal and to be able to do that is pretty special,” said Day.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Helena Food Share's website here.

