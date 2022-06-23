Helena public health officials react to FDA JUUL ban

HELENA - JUULS, are little electronic cigarettes or vapes that have been in the news in the past for allegedly marketing to teens, now with a marketing denial order from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , they are no longer available for sale or distribution in the United States.

"The flavors, we know that the look and the design is really appealing to youth and the biggest issue with this is addiction," said Sarah Sandau, Lewis and Clark Public Health Prevention Program Coordinator.

Lewis and Clark County Public Health officials say teens in the county have turned to vapes like JUULs because of their sleek look.

Sandau says that in 2017, 44% of Lewis and Clark County high schoolers reported using a vape or electronic cigarette at least once, by 2021 that number had risen to 50%, and 1-in-3 Montana teens report using an e-cigarette regularly.

"We have found that teens that use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking cigarettes in the future compared to their peers," said Sandau.

In the past JUUL Labs has been accused of targeting teens with their flavors of JUULpods like mint, mango, creme, and cucumber.

In their decision to have JUUL labs e-cigarettes pulled from shelves, the FDA cited a lack of evidence that the devices would be appropriate for public health and the company's failure to complete a full toxicological risk assessment in their premarket product applications regarding potentially harmful chemicals that could leak from the nicotine pods.

However, the FDA noted that it has not received clinical information to suggest an immediate hazard associated with the use of the JUUL device or JUULpods.

The FDA also determined that there is no way of knowing the potential risk that comes from using nicotine pods in general.

But Sandau says that the removal of the highly popular vaping product from stores will hopefully reduce the number of youth tempted to try the product

"We know youth use of any use of nicotine in any form is unsafe and since nicotine is so highly addictive it can harm a young brain, we support all efforts, locally, statewide and nationally to stop youth initiation," said Sandau.

JUUL labs issued a statement saying they disagree with the FDA’s decision and believe they have provided sufficient data and information to the FDA.

The company says it plans to seek a stay of the order and says that the FDA findings are incorrect their statement states: