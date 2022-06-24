Missoula House Fire Extinguished

MISSOULA — A house fire occurred this evening at 6:27PM (06/23/2022) on Amity Lane. Residents initially heard a “popping” sound in the kitchen and were able to see some flames inside a can light then dialed 911.

Missoula Rural Fire District was then dispatched for a call of a possible electrical fire in the roof of the home. They arrived to heavy smoke showing from the roof of the residence.

The fire was confined to the attic area of the home. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in the attic space. The fire did not reach the living area of the house. However, the interior does have some smoke and water damage because of the fire.

No Injuries were reported.