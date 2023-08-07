How you can say goodbye to your Montana pet in the comfort of your own home

HELENA - End-of-life care is a hard time for any pet owner. CodaPet aims to help families with the process by offering in-home pet euthanasia.

You can schedule an appointment with a licensed vet who will come to your home.

“We provide a platform for veterinarians who want to provide in-home pet euthanasia to the people in their community and the pets in their community,” said co-founder, Dr. Bethany Hsia.

CodaPet was founded in 2022 by three vets. Dr. Hsia has experienced CodaPet’s services from both sides and believes it’s a better way to say goodbye.

“As a veterinarian, I saw that is was an easier process on the pet and then as the family member it felt it was an easier process for me and for my family,” said Dr. Hsia. “Better way of saying goodbye I think.”

After the pet is deceased CodaPet can also coordinate to have the pet cremated and ashes returned, if the family wishes.

They can also create mementos for the family on the spot.

“This would be an immediate memory to have available right at that time,” said Dr. Janice Winderl, a vet with CodaPet.

She is currently the only vet with CodaPet that services Montana, and provides services from Great Falls to Dillion.

She doesn’t just help dogs and cats.

“Rats are quite popular pets and rabbits are becoming amazingly more and more popular as pets those I would be happy to help with,” said Dr. Winderl.

She also said she provides service to horses, goats and sheep.

Dr. Winderal’s appointments can be made same day and the wait time would be no more than four hours.

For more information visit codapet.com