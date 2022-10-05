Watch Now
Hunter found deceased near Bozeman

Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 14:47:50-04

BOZEMAN - A hunter was found dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday morning.

Gallatin County dispatch received a call for an overdue hunter at 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

The reporting party drove to a location near Truman Gulch trailhead where the individual was hunting and found the hunter’s vehicle.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers, the SAR Drone Team, the SAR Dog Team, and LifeFlight network responded to search for the hunter.

The reporting party was able to provide an approximate location of where the individual was hunting and the hunter’s tree stand, according to a news release.

A Search and Rescue dog team was able to locate the deceased hunter.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports additional information will be released once the family is notified.

