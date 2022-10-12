Hunter injured by grizzly bear near Choteau

GREAT FALLS - A 51-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Teton County on Tuesday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) stated in a news release that the man and his wife encountered the bear at around 1 p.m. while hunting for upland birds in a creek bottom east of Choteau.

The bear charged out of thick brush at close range.

The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and handgun, wounding the bear and stopping the attack.

The hunters and their dogs left the area and notified authorities of the attack.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

FWP bear management specialists, game wardens, and Teton County Sheriff's deputies returned to the site, where they found and euthanized the bear later that afternoon, after consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The 677-pound adult male grizzly had no known history of human conflict and had never been handled by bear managers.

Evidence at the site suggested the attack was the result of a surprise encounter, according to FWP.

FWP advises everyone to guard against surprise encounters and remain vigilant and safe in bear country: