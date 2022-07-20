HARDIN - The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday confirmed the identities of six people killed in a multi-car crash Friday, July 15 on Interstate 90 near Hardin.

Four people who were riding inside a Chevrolet Traverse were killed: 72-year-old Georgia Walks of Hardin (driver), 22-year-old Shaylee Walks, 11-year-old Vichelle Walks and 3-year-old Merrik Champ.

Funeral services for all three members of the Walks family are set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Champ's funeral is set for Friday at 10 a.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency.

Vichelle Walks attended Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy in St. Xavier.

Chad Fox, 47 of St. Xavier, was killed as a passenger in a GMC Sierra. The driver — his father Harvey Fox, 79 — was transported to Big Horn County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and then taken to Billings Clinic for more advanced care.

Eric Love, 60, was previously identified as the deceased driver of a Mercedes Sprinter Van. Love was the founder of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, a Bozeman-area recreational facility. Crosscut identified Love as the victim on its website. His wife, Jacquie Love, was seriously injured and also transported to a Billings hospital.

The massive pile-up happened when a dust storm swept through the area and reduced visibility for motorists on the highway.