Injured hiker rescued near Big Sky

BIG SKY — A hiker who had impaled their foot while hiking to Ousel Falls in Big Sky was rescued Tuesday evening.

Gallatin County dispatch received a call of a hiker who had impaled their foot on an object while hiking to Ousel Falls in Big Sky at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the hiker was able to remove the impalement but their foot was bleeding.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue responded with the Big Sky Fire Department.

The injury was treated at the scene and the hiker was assisted off the trail by Search and Rescue volunteers.

The party then decided to go to the hospital by personal vehicle.